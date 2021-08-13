Woman allegedly kicked Knoxville officer in the groin during arrest after traffic stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said a woman who an officer attempted to stop for a traffic infraction Wednesday punched the officer in the face and kicked them in the groin area during her arrest following a high-speed pursuit.

According to the arrest report, Trinity Divine Clark was observed by a Knoxville officer driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed along Cherry Street and East Fifth Avenue Wednesday night. The officer attempted to catch up to the speeding vehicle, which traveled through a residential neighborhood, causing the car to nearly go airborne as it traveled over numerous speed bumps.

After speeding through other streets and pulling over on Linden Avenue, the officer pulled up behind the vehicle and activated the lights. The officer watched as Clark exited her vehicle and “walked briskly” toward a residence, initially ignoring the officer’s verbal commands. Clark eventually complied with the officer’s commands and when they tried to detain her for further investigation, the officer alleges Clark began resisting.

“Clark began to actively resist,” the officer’s arrest report states. “Throwing a punch with a closed fist, striking me in the face area. I took Clark to the ground and she kicked me in the groin area.”

The officer was able to gain physical control of Clark and took her into custody. Clark had no warrants out for her arrest, the report states.

Clark was charged with driving while her license was suspended. Other charges garnered include: