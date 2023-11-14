WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Suspected drugs were seized from a woman who allegedly tried to bring them into Red Onion State Prison, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).

A release from the VADOC states a female suspect was visiting the prison Sunday. The VADOC security staff “acted on intelligence that the suspect would be bringing drugs to Red Onion State Prison” and questioned the woman.

According to the release, security at the prison and the investigators with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office questioned the suspect, who admitted to having drugs in her possession.

The woman reportedly gave authorities a “small package concealed within her body” and was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office. The VADOC also found a grinder and roll of cellophane in the car the woman drove to the prison in, the release states.

As of Tuesday, the incident remains under investigation. The suspect’s identity was not provided by the VADOC.