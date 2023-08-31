BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A woman was arrested after police said she left her child in a vehicle while at the Bristol Casino.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department charged Jasmin Solinksy, 24, of Erwin, with abuse and neglect of children.

Officers responded to the casino Thursday morning after security found a 3-year-old child unattended in a vehicle just before 9 a.m., according to police. The mother was reportedly located inside the casino.

Police said Solinsky arrived at the casino at 7:53 a.m. and left her child alone inside the locked vehicle.

Solinsky was arrested and taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon where she is being held without bond.

Police said the Department the Children’s Services was notified and the child was released to the custody of a relative. The child was not hurt.