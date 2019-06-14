Woman accused of concealing mother’s body gets probation

A woman has pleaded guilty after police discovered her mother’s body covered with more than 40 blankets and 60 air fresheners inside a home.

Jo-Whitney Outland pleaded guilty to misdemeanor improper disposal of a body.

The body of Outland’s mother was found inside a home on Pine Street back in February.

Police said the body had possibly been inside the home since December.

According to Sgt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, Outland was sentenced to a year in jail, which was suspended to probation.

