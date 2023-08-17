WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A grand jury has indicted a Wise County school teacher on charges of child solicitation and indecent liberties, according to a release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Timothy Lee Meador, 28, of Wise, was a teacher and coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap.

An investigation was opened into Meador after Wise County Public Schools alerted the sheriff’s office to the alleged misconduct.

The school system immediately suspended Meador from all school functions, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, investigators presented evidence to a Wise County grand jury, which returned an indictment on Thursday. The indictment included one count of child solicitation and two counts of indecent liberties, all of which are felonies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Meador is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.