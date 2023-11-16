WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Wise County, Virginia man will serve over 15 years at a state penitentiary on an aggravated sexual battery charge.

According to a release from Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney Fuller Cridlin, David Arnold, of Wise, Virginia, was sentenced to 15 years and 11 months in the Virginia Penitentiary for Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Arnold was previously convicted of the charge in August 2023.

At a court hearing on Thursday, Cridlin stated that Arnold was originally charged in Aug. 2019 and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office was appointed as Special Prosecutor in Nov. 2022 due to a conflict cited by the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp said in a release he was grateful for the successful resolution of the case. “I’m thankful that Attorney General Miyares could aid my former colleague and [Cridlin] to ensure that [Arnold] was held accountable and see that justice was served for the victims of these horrible crimes.”

Cridlin thanked several different law enforcement officers, prosecutors, social workers and others in the release.

“Because of [Arnold’s] age and health, he will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars,” Cridlin said. “I hope that gives our victim the sense of peace that she deserves.”