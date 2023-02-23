WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a Wise County hotel robbery.

A Wise County Circuit Court judge sentenced Byron Kent Newsom, 42 of Coeburn, on Wednesday to 13 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Authorities accused Newsom of robbing a clerk at gunpoint at the Quality Inn in Big Stone Gap in December 2021. He was later arrested in North Carolina.

North Carolina police found a rifle matching the one used in the robbery, a backpack containing cash in money wrappers, keys unique to the Quality Inn and other evidence connecting him to the crime, according to a release by the Wise County commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

Newsom pleaded guilty to charges of robbery with the use of a firearm and use of a firearm while committing a felony without a plea agreement, according to the release.