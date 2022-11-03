WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise County, including conspiring to sell 500 grams or more of meth or a meth mixture; using a communications facility to commit a controlled substance offense; possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance; possessing, receiving or disposing of a stolen firearm; and using or carrying a firearm during or in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Kilgore and other investigators believe Bates is somewhere in Wise, Scott or Lee County.

He is described as having blue eyes. Police ask that anyone with information call central dispatch at 276-328-3756.