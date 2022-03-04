WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A Wise County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for several charges, including sexual battery and indecent liberties with children.

The Wise County Circuit Court sentenced John Patton Hensley Head, 39 of Big Stone Gap, to 60 years in prison with 45 years suspended.

Head pleaded guilty under the Alford rule to charges including multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with children, and sexual object penetration. An Alford plea recognizes that there may be enough evidence for a guilty verdict, but the defendant does not admit to criminal acts.

According to the Wise County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, an investigation revealed three victims suffered sexual abuse from Head. Two of the victims were seven and 10 years old when the abuse began while a third victim was under the age of six, according to investigators.

Head remains housed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield as he awaits transfer to a state prison. After his release, he will have to register as a sex offender and will be on probation for the duration of his 45-year suspended sentence.