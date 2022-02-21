JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Southwest Virginia was arrested Monday in Johnson City.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers arrested Austin Fisher of Appalachia, Virginia, who has warrants for attempted first-degree murder and malicious wounding out of Wise County. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that Fisher’s charges came from an investigation by Big Stone Gap police.

Fisher was taken into custody after officers responded Monday afternoon to Johnson City Medical Center in reference to Fisher having warrants for his arrest and being discharged from the hospital.

Johnson City police have also charged Fisher with evading arrest.

Fisher was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where is being held until his bond hearing.