Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marshals

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — A West Virginia murder suspect who was believed to have frequented Bristol was arrested last week in North Carolina.

Kenneth Alan Stout was taken into custody Saturday evening in Wilmington, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Stout was wanted by authorities in McDowell County, West Virginia for the murder of Barbara Baker.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Bristol, Tennessee was one of the locations Stout was believed to have frequented.

He is expected to be extradited back to West Virginia.