WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Federal authorities are looking for a West Virginia murder suspect, and the U.S. Marshals say the Tri-Cities may be one of the areas he frequents.

The U.S. Marshals are searching for Kenneth Alan Stout, who is wanted for first-degree murder in McDowell County, West Virginia.

Stout is believed to frequent Bristol, Tennessee; Jacksonville, Florida; and the Kingsland, Georgia area, according to the U.S. Marshals.

He was last seen in the area of Dillon County, South Carolina traveling north on Interstate 95.

Stout is accused of killing Barbara Baker, whose body was found on April 1 in McDowell County.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, although he is mostly bald, according to the U.S. Marshals. He also has noticeable scars on his right arm and hand.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia for information leading to Stout’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-WANTED-2 or (304) 347-5136. Tips may also be submitted to USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov.