WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Weber City’s police chief received minor injuries in a pursuit Friday, according to the Weber City Police Department.

The police department said Friday evening that Chief Matt Bishop was still getting checked out at the hospital but was expected to be released soon.

According to the department, the pursuit began after a Weber City officer spotted a car at a gas station in town that had been involved in an earlier chase in Kingsport. The driver, identified as Autumn Salerno of Kingsport, fled and struck a couple of other occupied vehicles during the chase.

Two Weber City police vehicles were reportedly damaged during the pursuit.

The police department said the chase ended in the Arcadia area of Sullivan County, where Salerno was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Salerno is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail with felony charges pending out of Weber City.