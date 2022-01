WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after investigators say she stole weapons from a house.

The sheriff’s office says Amber Draper, 28, confessed to stealing firearms, ammunition, and a crossbow.

Draper has been charged with felony theft over $2,500 and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

She is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on unrelated charges, according to the sheriff’s office.