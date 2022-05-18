JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – An inmate at the Washington County Detention Center has been charged with attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility, according to police.

A small bag that appeared to contain suboxone was discovered by a detention officer in a public restroom that a female work crew was about to clean on May 10, according to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton.

After an investigation that included reviewing recorded phone calls and texts from inside the jail, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Angela D. Ashley, 43.

Ashley was one of the trustees working on the detail at the time and evidence was discovered that led investigators to believe that Ashley had an outside source drop off the narcotics in the restroom for her to pick up while cleaning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Ashley had her trustee status revoked and was charged with attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

Investigators are still looking into who left the narcotics inside the restroom and anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Washington County Criminal Inve3stigations Division at 423-788-1414.