ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an incident that left his wife dead, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

According to a release from the (WCSO), George William Morgan, 76 from Meadowview, Virginia, was arrested and charged after he went to the magistrate’s office and claimed to have killed someone.

After showing up at the office, deputies responded to an address provided by Morgan where they noticed signs of foul play and made entrance. Inside the home, deputies found Ava Renee Morgan, 41, on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

A search warrant was obtained and executed. the WCSO and Virginia State Police secured the scene and interviewed George Morgan.

Morgan confessed to the murder of his wife and was placed under arrested without incident, the release states.

Morgan’s charges are first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Duffield without bond.

Ava Morgan’s body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy.

No other details have been released at his time.