WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Telford man was arrested after he allegedly threatened three people with a lawnmower blade on Friday.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a house.

An investigation determined that Mark Horton, 60, allegedly beat on the home’s door with a baseball bat and demanded to be let in. After entering the home, Horton then reportedly threatened three people with a lawnmower blade and took items from a safe, the WCSO said.

Horton reportedly showed up at the Washington County Detention Center on Saturday to inquire if his wife had reported their car stolen. He was arrested and is being held on a $50,000 bond as of Monday.

Horton was charged with aggravated domestic assault and is set to appear in court on Monday.