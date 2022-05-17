JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been charged in relation to a Jonesborough burglary that occurred in April, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

A release from the sheriff’s office states investigators began looking into a burglary that occurred on Dean Archer Road on April 23. After obtaining surveillance video of the alleged burglary, the WCSO identified the suspect as Troy Hunt, 53, of Afton.

The sheriff’s office secured a warrant for Hunt’s arrest, charging him with aggravated burglary.

On Tuesday, Hunt was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. According to the release, he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The WCSO reports the investigation remains ongoing with additional charges and arrests possible.