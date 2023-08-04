WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A drug investigation by the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office and other agencies resulted in seven people being arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ongoing investigation is focused on identifying people who traffick illegal drugs.

According to the WCSO, the following people were arrested.

Kenneth Alan Johnson, 47, of Black Hollow Road in Abingdon Two counts of possessing a Scheduled I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Kendrea Lynn Miller, 38, of Black Hollow Road in Abingdon Two counts of possessing a Scheduled I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Nathan Joseph Hall, 45, of Bradley Street in Abingdon One count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Mandy Gail Hall, 66, of Bradley Street in Abingdon One count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance

Joseph Michael Ray, 56, of Bradley Street in Abingdon One count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance

Terry Daniel Moser, 44, of East 4th Street in Damascus One count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance

Charles Phillip Hamm, 59, of South Shady Avenue in Damascus One count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute One count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance One count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon



Other agencies involved in the investigation include the Drug Enforcement Administration, Virginia State Police, Damascus Police Department, and the Bristol, Virginia Police Department.