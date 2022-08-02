ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward.

You can find the video below:

The suspect can be spotted inside Keene & Queen Vapors wearing a mask, gloves and a hat while loading items into a plastic bag. Around halfway through the video, an alarm begins to sound and the suspect flees the scene.

While the suspect is still considered at large, WCSO investigators said there was no danger to the public from the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact WCSO’s Detective Stainker at 276-676-6030.