JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) into pressed fentanyl pills within the county has led to one arrest and the shutdown of a pill operation in Johnson City.

A release from the WCSO said Luther Aukes, 27, was arrested and charged with multiple drug violations and three counts of child abuse and neglect following the execution of a search warrant on Jan. 4.

The WCSO states, “Deputies executed a search warrant Jan. 4 on a home on W. Unaka Ave. During the course of the search warrant roughly 700 blue pressed pills, several digital scales and clear plastic baggies were also found.”

According to the release, the bagged pills tested positive for fentanyl. The WCSO said several firearms, including handguns and long guns, were found inside the residence, including in the children’s room. The release said $6,255 was also seized from the residence.

The WCSO said Aukes was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $51,000 bond, which he made within hours of being booked and was released. His next court date is scheduled for March 18, the WCSO said.

Aukes was charged with the following, according to the release: