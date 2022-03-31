JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states the office has received multiple reports of a phone scam in the area.

The scam caller will reportedly advise the victim that they are a deputy with the WCSO and threaten to arrest the victim. The caller will then demand the victim provide them with money from gift cards, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office reminds the community that they will never ask for personal information, money or gift cards over the phone. In addition, the office says they will not advise you by phone if you have an active arrest warrant.

If anyone receives a call of this nature, the WCSO says they should hang up and never communicate with the scammers. Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the matter is also asked to contact the office.