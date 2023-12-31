JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man charged with rape was taken into custody Sunday morning with the help of a drone and K9, the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports.

According to a release from the WCSO, Jason Harmon, 42, was taken into custody at an address on Telford School Road following a reported rape. When deputies arrived on scene, the victim told police Harmon had left a short time before their arrival.

The release states, “Further investigation revealed that Harmon left the scene without shoes and wearing very minimal clothing, leading deputies to believe he hadn’t traveled far from [the] scene.” Deputies discovered Harmon also had active warrants in a neighboring jurisdiction, according to the release.

The WCSO deployed a drone, or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), to begin searching the area near the address. The release said the drone located Harmon’s heat signature in a wooded area around 300 yards from the location of the incident.

The release states that “deputies and a K9 Sgt. Ronin responded to the area and located Harmon lying in a very thickly covered wooded area. When Harmon refused commands to surrender himself, Sgt. Ronin was briefly released into the wooded area.”

Harmon was immediately subdued thanks to K9 Ronin and taken into custody with minor injuries that were treated by EMS on scene, according to the release. The release goes on to say that officers found Suboxone pills in Harmon’s pocket upon searching his belongings.

Harmon was charged with rape and incest, along with evading arrest and Schedule III drug violations, according to the release. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $102,000 bond.