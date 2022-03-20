JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pursuit beginning in Sullivan County ended in Washington County, Sheriff Keith Sexton says.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Sullivan County deputies were chasing a stolen 2008 Volkswagen Passat when it entered Washington County’s jurisdiction. Sullivan County then requested assistance, and WCSO deputies later found the vehicle crashed in the 1200 block of Highway 81N.

The driver of the vehicle, Gary Lewis, 27, then reportedly fled on foot before being apprehended nearby. Sexton said a passenger was transported from the scene with “non-life-threatening injuries” as well.

Lewis was arrested for multiple felonies at the scene according to Sexton, and upon further investigation, it was discovered he was wanted for multiple felonies in Scott County, Virginia.

Lewis’s charges were not included in the release.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.