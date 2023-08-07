GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A burglary suspect from Gray was taken into custody on Saturday after investigators report they were able to locate him by tracing muddy tire tracks back to his residence.

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said Mitchal Snyder, 39, is charged with aggravated burglary, possession of stolen property and theft over $1,000 following the investigation.

According to the release, the investigation began in the Oak Grove community after a home on Sargeant King Road was burglarized of items both inside and outside on August 4.

The next day, deputies reportedly located a personal watercraft that was stolen during the burglary and followed muddy tire tracks in the roadway to a home on Teresa Road in Gray.

The release said officers made contact with Snyder and found the majority of the stolen items on his property. Snyder was arrested and placed on a $26,000 bond. According to the release, he later posted bond.