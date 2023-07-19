JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man was arrested on Tuesday in Gray after a traffic stop allegedly led police to find 30 grams of methamphetamine.

A release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office said strike team deputies conducted a traffic stop on Nolan McGee, 49, who reportedly provided a deceased person’s identification.

The release said he then resisted police and had to be assisted to the ground and handcuffed. Once officers discovered McGee’s true identity, they found that he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a federal parole violation.

Upon search of his pockets, the release said police found a knife and a bag containing 30.2 grams of a crystal white substance consistent with meth. McGee was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 state bond, the release said.