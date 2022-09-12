WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced multiple charges against a Limestone man on Monday in connection to a domestic assault incident last week.

According to a release from the WCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Bowmantown Road on Friday night in reference to an assault with a firearm. When investigators spoke to witnesses at the scene, they were reportedly told that Dakota Milhorn, 27, had threatened victims with a rifle.

Milhorn allegedly told officers that the victims were removing his belongings from the home, and officers later located the rifle in Milhorn’s vehicle.

The release said Milhorn was charged with five counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic assault. After being taken to the Washington County Detention Center, Milhorn was reportedly released after he posted a $60,000 bond.