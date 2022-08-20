WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday.

According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then set the house on fire.

A deputy then responded to a call that the unidentified male was allegedly trying to break into a house next door to the one he destroyed. Once the deputy arrived at the scene, the suspect tried to run him over, said Andis.

The police pursuit went through Sullivan County on Route 421 into Johnson County where WCSO deputies were able to successfully spike the tires of the vehicle. The male was then placed under arrest.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted once the pursuit passed into Tennessee.

No further details have been released at this time.