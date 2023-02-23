JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his vehicle following an ‘altercation’, police say.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 400 Block of New Hope Road on Wednesday in response to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Deputies said further investigation revealed that an ‘altercation’ between Nathan Daniel, 33, and the victim occurred. While Daniel was leaving the scene WCSO said he hit the victim with his vehicle. According to investigators, the victim sustained “minor injuries.”

Daniel was reportedly charged with aggravated assault (domestic) and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held on a $50,000 bond as of Thursday morning.

No further details were released.