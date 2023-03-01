JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was charged with child abuse after Washington County, Tennessee deputies and the Tennesse Department of Social Services reportedly found a home in ‘deplorable’ conditions.

According to Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies responded to a home on Virgil Green Road on Feb. 28 to assist the Tenessee Department of Social Services in an investigation.

Deputies reportedly found the home in ‘deplorable condition’ with multiple residents living inside. The investigation found that a juvenile, two adults, including an elderly adult, were reportedly afraid to leave the home due to allegedly being threatened.

Evidence revealed that a victim was allegedly assaulted and received ‘serious injury,’ according to the sheriff’s office.

Washington County deputies issued arrest warrants for Ronald White, 48, on Feb. 28 and arrested him on March 1.

White was charged with Child Abuse or Neglect, Abuse of an Elderly or Vulnerable Adult, three counts of False Imprisonment and Aggravated Domestic Assault, Sexton reported. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $69,000 bond as of Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2 at 1:30 p.m.

White also reportedly had a warrant for his arrest stemming from an alleged theft in Washington County.