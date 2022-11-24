TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Telford man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a barn fire Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from Sheriff Keith Sexton with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a fully engulfed barn fire on Rauhof Road in Telford Thursday afternoon.

During the investigation, police learned that a female resident at the location had reportedly been involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, which led to him setting fire to the shared residence, according to Sexton.

After a short manhunt in the area, Brooks Ellis, 42, of Telford, was located on Indian Ridge Road in Johnson City, the release states. Ellis was charged with aggravated assault, arson and two counts of animal cruelty.

The female was reportedly able to evacuate the building with minor injuries. Deputies on the scene were able to rescue two large dogs that were chained by the burning barn.

Ellis is being held on a $60,000 bond, his court date is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 in Washington County General Sessions Court.