JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of killing 20-year-old Brionah Tester in March is now facing another attempted murder charge following an alleged altercation in the Washington County Detention Center.

Authorities with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) say that inmate Billy Joe Anderson, 34, was involved in the altercation Saturday night that seriously injured another inmate.

Police accuse Anderson of hiding in a confined space and then attacking the unidentified inmate with contraband that had been altered to use as a weapon. The inmate was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.

Anderson has been in jail for the March 18 murder of Brionah Tester, whose body was found in an apartment complex. He faces second-degree murder for Tester’s death and had reportedly been out on bond for an attempted second-degree murder charge when he is alleged to have killed her.

Saturday night’s altercation tacked another charge onto Anderson’s lengthy criminal record and added $100,000 to his bond for attempted first-degree murder.

He will appear in court Monday for the new charge, and the Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the incident.