WCSO: Man charged after reported car burglaries in Gray

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man has been arrested following an investigation into auto burglaries, according to the Washington County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

According to a release from the WCSO, deputies determined that Marc Anthony Engle, 33, was allegedly breaking into cars in the parking lot of Lakeside Apartments.

Engle was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon by investigators.

The release also states that Engle fled from officers in a vehicle from the 600 block of Oak Grove Road on the morning of Jan. 27. A report from that incident claims that officers went to check out a “suspicious” light-blue pickup truck on Oak Grove Road when the driver decided to flee from the area at a high rate of speed.

Engle is facing one count of auto burglary and one count of felony evading; however, the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible, according to the WCSO.

Engle was booked into the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $3,500 bond and will appear in Sessions Court on Thursday, Feb. 3.