JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home on Cherokee Road.

Steve Hardin, 48, was arrested on Thursday for the alleged burglary.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators attempted to contact Hardin at an address on Dry Creek Road but learned that Hardin had run away shortly before their arrival.

Police were able to use their K-9 unit to track Hardin down in a nearby wooded area. Hardin was located and taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest.

Police report that Hardin was caught on security footage by the owner of the home that was burglarized on Cherokee Road. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, the homeowner was alerted by his security system on his phone to suspicious activity at his house.

The homeowner watched as a man, later identified as Hardin, forcibly entered his home and began ransacking it. The homeowner then got in touch with his neighbor, who was able to see the suspect as well as his vehicle.

After police obtained a description from the witness and reviewed the security footage, they were able to identify Hardin as the suspect, according to the release.

Hardin was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on May 13 at 9 a.m.

The release from the WCSO adds that Hardin had outstanding warrants from both the United States Marshal Services and the Johnson City Police Department.