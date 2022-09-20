GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of breaking into a house and cutting a woman’s hand on Sunday is also alleged to have bitten and choked a woman in March, court documents detail.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced Monday that Antonio Moore, 39, of Gray, appeared in sessions court to face multiple charges: aggravated domestic assault and Schedule I, II and VI drug violations.

These charges stem from a Sept. 18 incident during which he reportedly broke a window to enter a home and began to fight with a woman. An affidavit penned by a responding officer said that the woman “was knocked down the basement stairs.”

“Mr. Moore then picked up a knife off of a table and began swinging it at the victim,” the affidavit states. “The victim also picked up a knife and was holding it by her side”

Other occupants in the home reportedly tackled Moore and subdued him until police arrived.

EMS medics treated the victim at the scene and transported Moore to the hospital for asthma-related issues and lacerations on his abdomen and knee. Officers patted him down and reportedly found various drugs, including a “white rock” and “powder-like substance that field tested positive for cocaine” in his possession.

He was later transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

A different affidavit dated March 3 details another incident involving a woman.

The responding officer said that a fight between Moore and the woman began when she questioned incoming calls on his phone “from an unknown female…”

The argument escalated, and the woman reportedly told Moore to leave the residence and offered him transportation to do so. Moore reportedly pushed the victim, who then pushed back before Moore “struck her in the face.”

“Thereafter the strike to the face, the victim stated the suspect began to bite and choke her,” the officer wrote in an affidavit. “Teeth/bite marks, bruising and swelling were noted on the victim’s left arm and stomach region…”

It is not clear whether the victim of the March incident is the same woman involved in the reported Sept. 18 assault.

A judge filed a warrant to charge Moore with aggravated domestic assault on March 3.

As of Sept. 20, Moore remains in the Washington County Detention Center.