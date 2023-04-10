A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Erwin man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and fell on top of two sleeping children.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to a Bumpus Cove home early Sunday, April 9 in reference to an unknown man inside a residence.

Kirk Buchanan, 24, of Erwin, was allegedly intoxicated, broke into the home and collapsed on top of two children sleeping on a couch, the WCSO stated. The two children reportedly began screaming and their mother took the children, hid in a room and called 911.

The children were uninjured, WCSO confirmed.

Upon arrival, deputies found Buchanan who was ‘completely unaware of his surroundings,’ said the release.

Buchanan was charged with Aggravated Burglary and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond. He is set to be arraigned on April 10.