WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man Monday morning following a high-speed pursuit, according to a spokesperson with the department.

Capt. Shepherd told News Channel 11 that the incident began with a domestic call from the Meadowview community shortly after daylight. A suspect had allegedly been revving his vehicle.

A deputy with the WCSO spotted the suspect, later identified as Wayne McGriff, 18, traveling at high speeds and attempted to pull him over. However, McGriff reportedly tried to flee from police and attempted to hit the deputy’s car head-on on Wyndale Road.

The pursuit reached I-81 and speeds near 100 mph, according to Shepherd. McGriff then crashed near Exit 19, and police were able to arrest him, charging him with felony eluding, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a reckless driving citation to McGriff.

No further details have been released at this time.