JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man has been arrested after he allegedly stole from a local business.

Joshua Trombley, 36, has been arrested an charged with three counts of theft following an investigation into stolen copper and equipment from Johnson City Heat and Air in Gray, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

The sheriff’s office states that the theft of large amounts of copper, as well as heat and air equipment, was caught on surveillance video.

Trombley is being held at the Washington County jail on a $5,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in sessions court Thursday.