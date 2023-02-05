JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Saturday after being found in possession of stolen items, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Brandon Ely, 20, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation, according to a release from the WCSO.

Deputies found Ely in the 100 block of Mill Street in Telford, and during a pat-down search they located a vehicle title and registration to a car that was reported stolen on Feb. 3 and recovered on Highway 11-E, according to the release.

The release says Ely was also found in possession of items that were taken from the same home that the car was stolen from.

Ely’s bond has been set at $3,000 and has a preliminary court date set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Sessions Court.