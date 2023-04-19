JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested after a standoff with Washington County deputies on Highway 11E Tuesday, the sheriff’s office reports.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that deputies responded to a 911 call for a possible assault on a taxi driver. The driver reportedly pulled into a parking lot in the 3900 block of the highway and made the call due to his passenger punching him.

The passenger was identified by the WCSO as Jeffrey Atwood, 55, of Jonesborough.

According to the WCSO, deputies and an officer with the Jonesborough Police Department arrived at the parking lot just after Atwood had made his way into the driver’s seat of the taxi.

“A brief standoff occurred before Atwood fled in an aggressive manner onto 11-E towards Jonesborough,” the release states.

The stolen taxi found itself caught in traffic at a red light while deputies were pursuing it, and Atwood was removed from the vehicle and apprehended, the WCSO reports.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the taxi was not harmed and was transported by emergency medical services for minor injuries. Atwood was later taken into custody.

As of Wednesday, Atwood was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $47,000 bond. The WCSO charged him with aggravated assault, assault, evading arrest, theft of property (motor vehicle) and driving on a suspended license.

Atwood is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.