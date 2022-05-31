WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested Tuesday after deputies found him with methamphetamine in front of the county justice center, according to the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

A release from the WCSO states Joshua Stone, 31, was charged after deputies approached a couple that was loitering in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center. Deputies determined that Stone was trying to hide methamphetamine, marijuana and suboxone.

Stone was charged for possession of the drugs, as well as littering in the area.

He was taken into custody, and the release states his bond was set at $2,500. Stone is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

The WCSO reports that the woman Stone was with was not charged but was given a warning for trespassing.