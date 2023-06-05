WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Limestone man has been charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment after deputies report he was driving erratically Monday morning.

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 81 North in Fall Branch early Monday. The vehicle had reportedly been “traveling erratically and was having trouble maintaining lane control.”

The driver was identified as Samuel B. Milhorn, 42.

After stopping the vehicle, the release states deputies found that Milhorn’s child was in the vehicle. The child was described by the WCSO as being under the age of 8.

The WCSO reports that Milhorn was found by deputies to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested. In addition to DUI and child endangerment, Milhorn was also charged with violation of implied consent.

As of Monday, Milhorn was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

The WCSO stated the child was not harmed and had been turned over to a family member.