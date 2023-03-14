JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man was charged with aggravated child abuse after he allegedly woke two children up, put them in the backseat of his truck and proceeded to vandalize a vehicle, police said.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies reportedly responded to a hit and run at the 100 block of Captain’s Lane in Gray.

Deputies then spotted the truck allegedly fleeing the scene on North Roan Street and made contact with the driver, Daniel Powell, 24, of Kingsport. Powell reportedly had two children in the back seat of the truck.

Powell told deputies he woken the children up, put them in the back seat of the truck and traveled to Captain’s Lane to cause damage to a vehicle at a home, a WCSO release stated.

Powell allegedly “pushed a vehicle” at the residence about 20 feet across a lawn, causing major damage to the vehicle, the WCSO said. He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect, vandalism and leaving the scene of an accident.

The children’s legal guardian arrived on the scene and took custody of both, according to the WCSO.

Powell was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on March 15 at 1:30 p.m.