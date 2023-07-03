JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man from Jonesborough was arrested on Friday after he allegedly threatened two people with a knife, then barricaded himself in a home when confronted by police.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Keith Earl Davis Jr., 40, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and evading arrest following the incident, which happened on A.A. Deakins Road near Sulphur Springs and Gray.

The release said officers responded to an address on that road in regard to a domestic disturbance, where they were told by two people that Davis allegedly threatened them with a knife.

Davis had reportedly left the scene before police arrived, according to the release.

Officers eventually located him at a residence in the 300 block of A.A. Deakins Road, and the release said he refused to comply with police when told to exit the home. The release states that “after a standoff, deputies utilized K9 Sgt. Rico to make entry into the residence and take Davis into custody.”

Once Davis was in custody, police discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Sullivan County for violation of probation. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, according to the release.