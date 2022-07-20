JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 24-year-old Jonesborough man is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon to face more than a dozen charges.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Troy J. Ellison was already behind bars at the detention center when he was accused of calling a person who had a protective order against him. Phone records reportedly showed multiple phone calls.

A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the charges that originally landed Ellison in jail are not known at this time. Updates will be provided as we receive them.

The WCSO charged him with 17 counts of violating an order of protection and set his bond at $17,000. Ellison’s court hearing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m.