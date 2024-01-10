WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man faces aggravated assault and burglary charges after he allegedly pulled a firearm on a victim at their home, police reported.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Highway 81 South regarding an incident on Monday.

WCSO reports that the victim had video footage showing David Wilson, 28, of Jonesborough, forcing their screen door open and attempting to kick open the front door.

The video also allegedly showed Wilson pulling a firearm from his waistband, racking it and pointing it into the residence when the victim opened the door, the release said.

Wilson was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated domestic assault.

Wilson was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $50,000 bond. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.