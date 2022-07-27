JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman is reportedly facing felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at them while they were investigating at her home on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to South Austin Springs Road to visit the residence of Pamela Rankin, 49, in reference to another call. When they arrived and asked Rankin to open her door, she allegedly opened it while armed with a “small handgun.”

Rankin reportedly refused to drop the weapon when asked, and deputies disarmed then arrested her after a short standoff. Rankin was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault against a Law Enforcement Officers in connection to the incident.

Rankin was booked into the Washington County Detention Center, and her bond was set at $50,000.