JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman was arrested on Wednesday after police reportedly found 279 grams of methamphetamine at her home in Johnson City.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies found around 279 grams (10 ounces) of methamphetamine during a search at an Indian Ridge Road residence.

Sandra Pope, 50, was arrested and charged with manufacture/deliver/sell/possession of methamphetamine, the WCSO reported.

Pope was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held without bond pending a hearing in court.