WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at two animal control officers on Monday.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to a home in the 300 Block of Spice Hollow Road regarding an altercation involving Washington County Animal Control Officers.

After animal control knocked on the door, Dakota Robert Keith Dickerson, 23, came outside, pointed a firearm at the two officers and yelled threats of bodily harm, the WCSO reports.

The release stated that animal control originally went to the home with a notice to keep their dogs contained and to have updated vaccination records.

Dickerson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

As of Tuesday, Dickerson is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.