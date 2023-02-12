BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – An unidentified number of people were taken to an emergency room Sunday after a physical altercation in Big Stone Gap, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

According to a release from the department, deputies responded to an emergency call from the Oak Mountain Road section of Big Stone Gap to find an unknown number of “subjects” that had non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a domestic physical altercation.

The sheriff’s office stated that “due to the nature and degree of the assault,” the WCSO Criminal Investigation Division was contacted.

Romello Johnson, 26, from Johnson City, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a family member, as well as felony strangulation, according to the release.

As of Sunday Johnson is being held at the Duffield Regional Jail without bond.

An investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be sought, pending the outcome of the investigation, the sheriff’s office says.

This is a developing story, News Channel 11 will bring you the latest on-air and online.